Fortnite player hails Chapter 6 bundle as the “best $12 I’ve ever spent”

Because of changes made at the start of Chapter 6, one Fortnite player has praised the Crew bundle as the “best $12” they’ve ever spent.

When Epic Games tweaked Fortnite Passes so that they all progress at the same time, the developer also made some noteworthy changes to its monthly subscription offer.

Those subscribed to the Crew Pack previously received the Battle Royale Battle Pass, Crew Pack outfits, 1,000 V-Bucks, exclusive outfit styles, and Rocket League’s Rocket Pass Premium.

The Chapter 6 update added extra benefits in the form of the Music Pass and LEGO Pass at no additional cost to players. And some subscribers can’t help but appreciate the sheer amount of value included in the bundle.

Fortnite players rave about the Crew Pack’s value

Reddit user BlazeKingYT has shouted the praises of the Crew Pack bundle, saying the purchase “had to be the best $12 I’ve ever spent.”

In addition to a “banger Battle Pass,” that low price gave the subscriber access to 1,000 V-Bucks, skins for Durr Taisho, Hatsune Miku, and Godzilla, plus a few other cosmetics.

Other users were quick to agree with the original poster’s statement, with one person saying the 1,000 V-Bucks especially make it worth the monthly fee. “Everyone should just be buying Crew for their V-Buck needs to be honest, the value is so insanely good.”

Another Fortnite player called the Crew Pack the “best subscription” they pay for, writing, “I’m not gonna lie this is the best subscription I’ve ever done. 12 bucks a month for a ton of skins, some V-Bucks, and so much more.”

And a different user said that despite previously having no interest in the subscription, the Chapter 6 update makes the bundle “so worth it.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that buying the Crew Pack for all of its content is actually cheaper than just purchasing one skin in the Item Shop.

Notably, each month’s pack adds a new skin to the game, with the February 2025 bundle including the Haruka of the Masks Outfit.