Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: All Elemental Chest locations

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is now live, introducing a brand new map lavishly decorated with a Japanese-themed aesthetic that’s bursting with secrets.

Among new bosses to defeat and refreshed battle pass to complete, Chapter 6 Season 1 introduces a wholly new mechanic in the form of Elemental Chests. These are scattered around the map and contain Boons – powerful buffs that come in four flavors.

There are numerous methods available in any given match to obtain a Boon but Elemental Chests are the most straightforward means. Some are easier to access than others, however, so we’ve saved you the effort of having to hunt them down and put together a list of where to find them all.

All Elemental Chest locations in Fortnite & where to find them

Some locations contain more than one Elemental Chest.

Location #1

The first Elemental Chest can be found in the marshes northwest of Lost Lake and southeast of Whiffy Wharf, on the back of the giant turtle.

Location #2

While the two Elemental Chests located in Magic Mosses aren’t difficult to find if you know where to look, they’re only accessible while holding a specific item.

While holding an Air or Water Sprite – one can be found in the surrounding forest – head to the centremost building in Magic Mosses and destroy the floor to reveal a small, underground cave. Walk up to the wall with turtle statues on either side with the Sprite and it’ll open to reveal a loot cave containing the two chests.

Location #3

Two Elemental Chests can be found in the compound located at Demon’s Dojo on the northeastern corner of the map. Beware that this is a popular landing spot, so come prepared for a fight.

Location #4

Two more Elemental Chests can be found in the palace located on Shogun’s Solitude. As with Demon’s Dojo, this is a popular landing POI, so you’ll likely find yourself competing with several others if you want to get your hands on Boons in the early game.

Location #5

We’ve grouped these four Elemental Chests together due to their proximity in the central part of Chapter 6, Season 1’s map.

If you’re feeling particularly daring, it’s absolutely possible (with some luck) to land at the snow-kissed mountains west of Masked Meadows and then move clockwise to Warrior’s Watch and Foxy Floodgate, finishing on the Elemental Chest southwest of Seaport City to open all four.

Location #6

The final Elemental Chest is somewhat isolated from the rest, found near the coast northeast of Hopeful Heights. Due to its being so far removed from the others, this chest is likely to be the least contested of the lot, so if you’re aiming to avoid large crowds, this will be your best bet.

Elemental Chest possible loot

In addition to the four different types of Boons you can obtain from Elemental Chests, they also have a chance of dropping other types of loot. The full list of possible contents is as follows:

Oni Mask (Fire or Void) or Boon (Water/Void/Fire/Wind)

Small Shield Potion x2, Shield Potion, Bandages x5, or Med Kit

Rare weapon

Ammo

That covers everything you need to know about Elemental Chests but there’s plenty more to discover in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, including the hidden vault in Nightshift Forest and the fearsome Typhoon Blade.