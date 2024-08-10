Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 teasers explained: Marvel theme & Doctor Doom storyline

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 live event was filled with hints about Season 4’s Marvel theme and Doctor Doom story.

During Fortnite’s mini-live event on August 10, players were shown footage of someone hacking the fuel pipeline running between the Redline Rig and Brutal Beachhead POIs.

The pipeline overloaded as a consequence, resulting in a massive explosion that obliterated Redline Rig. Thus, this particular POI is no more.

But, what’s most interesting is the person responsible for the hack – Marvel villain Doctor Doom – as teased by the green hooded icon during the hack.

According to event-related lore shared by Fortnite-dedicated account Ako, such actions were representative of Doom betraying Season 3 foe Megalo Don.

In addition to destroying Redline Rig, the explosion also unleashed Pandora’s Box, which had previously submerged beneath the Redline Rig during Chapter 5 Season 2.

The fabled box now sits half-sunken below one of Season 3’s biggest POIs, yet it played a central role in Hades’ plot to create an apocalypse that turned Fortnite Island into a wasteland. Evidently, Doctor Doom wants the power for himself.

What exactly he’ll do with it remains to be seen, of course. But, an official Fortnite tease stating that “Destruction brings powerful beings” suggests Doom’s plans for the Island will not be interpreted as benevolent by any means.

It’s worth noting that rumors and leaks concerning Doctor Doom’s long-awaited return to Fortnite have been circulating for quite some time.

Leaks about a Marvel-themed Fortnite season hit the web in April 2024, followed by Doom-related speculation in July. And now, theories that suggested he played the part of the mysterious Wanderer figure have all but been confirmed by the above social media post.

Regardless of the specifics, the wait to learn more won’t persist for too much longer. Fortnite’s supposed Marvel-centric season will go live when Chapter 5 Season 4 drops on August 16.