Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event: Start date, timings & how to play

Looking for info about the next Fortnite live event? Here’s everything about the Chapter 5 Season 3 event’s date, time, and how to attend it.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is winding down, but there’s talk of a live event happening before players are thrown into the new season, which is supposed to be themed after Marvel. But this time around something similar to Chapter Season 3 will take place, which began with Pandora’s Box.

Here you can discover all the info you need about the Chapter 5 Season 3 live event, including when it is, where it will be held, and how to attend, as all this mayhem unfolds and the road to the next Battle Royale season begins.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Redline Rig POI being blown up in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event will kick off on August 10, 2024, in-game at 2 PM ET. The live event is rumored to unleash Pandora’s Box which will kickstart the events leading up to the new season that will drop on August 16.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the timings across global regions when you’ll be able to attend the event:

Pacific Time (PT): 11 AM

11 AM Central Time (CT): 1 PM

1 PM Eastern Time (ET): 2 PM

2 PM Universal Coordinated Time (UTC): 6 PM

6 PM British Standard Time (BST): 7 PM

7 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8 PM

8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): 3 AM (August 11)

3 AM (August 11) Australia Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 4 AM (August 11)

4 AM (August 11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 6 AM (August 11)

How to attend the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event

To attend the Fortnite live event, log into the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Royale Island in a Builds or Zero Build matchmaking lobby 30 minutes before the event starts. This will allow you to experience the event in real-time while gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Epic has yet to reveal a special playlist or lobby, if any, into which players will need to enter to experience the above event, like the Big Bang, which occurred at the opening of Chapter 5.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event storyline

In this season’s narrative quests, loopers were tasked with stealing gemstones from Megalo Don’s hideouts. Hope, in her journey to find the truth, received the stones and learned the wicked character’s true objective. Meanwhile, Megalo Don intends to bring his Brutal Beachhead Shark Ship further into the island in order to destroy it.

Article continues after ad

While this is going on, however, the pipelines connecting Redline Rig and Brutal Beachhead will supposedly open the Pandora’s Box that is buried under the latter site. Several sources have leaked information suggesting that Magneto is behind the scenes and will team up with Megalo Don to start the live event.

Article continues after ad

While you’re checking out your local timings on our list above, make sure to stay updated with all the new Chapter 5 Season 4 leaks right here.