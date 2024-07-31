Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 leaks: Gwenpool, Doctor Doom, Marvel theme

Here are all the leaks related to the rumored Marvel theme for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, which is set to feature Doctor Doom and Gwenpool.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 has been getting ever closer as the days go by, with its official release date being August 16, 2024. Following further mid-season updates from Epic Games, data miners, and leakers have been able to reveal more details for next season, so here’s a full breakdown.

What is Fortnite’s next season theme?

Fortnite has not yet confirmed the theme for next season. However, Epic has been teasing that it will be Marvel-themed throughout Chapter 5 Season 3 with the addition of several Stark Industries Rift Beacons around the Battle Royale island.

Epic’s leaked Fortnite 2024 Roadmap has also indicated that upcoming Chapter 5 Season 4 will center around MCU’s iconic character Doctor Doom to support the rumors further.

The Roadmap collabs and themes so far have all come true and the release dates have been accurate, so it’s safe to say that players will get to experience their favorite Marvel heroes in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 leaks explained

Doctor Doom

After Robert Downey Jr. surprised Marvel fans by revealing he will star as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie, players have further speculated how the character will be introduced next season.

This spawned the fan theory that The Wanderer’s identity will finally be unveiled as Doctor Doom. With the Stark Industries Beacons being added at the same time as The Wanderer, as well as other details, the theory has only escalated.

Leaker HYPEX dug deeper into the game files and stated: “There’s an upcoming POI codenamed ‘AnglePatch’ and a Battle Pass Skin with a Green Cape with the same codename, potentially a Doctor Doom Skin and Boss.”

Gwenpool

Epic dropped Deadpool & Wolverine skins to help promote the movie on July 27, and a few days later leaks suggested that Gwenpool would be joining Fortnite. Not much has been uncovered yet, but, according to data miners, a Gwenpool skin and LEGO Outfit skin style are on the way.

While you wait for Chapter 5 Season 4 to arrive, check our full lists for every Fortnite crossover & collab, best Fortnite skins, rarest Fortnite skins, and every free Fortnite skin and cosmetic reward you can get this season.