Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3’s most “broken” weapon just got more OP

One Fortnite player has revealed how you can turn Chapter 5 Season 3’s best weapon into a formidable sniper after they accidentally eliminated a player on the other side of the map.

The Magneto Power Gauntlets were added shortly after the arrival of Wastelander Magneto in Chapter 5 Season 3. Since then, they have taken the crown as this season’s best weapon. However, just as Fortnite players thought they couldn’t be any more superior, one fan has proved otherwise.

Fortnite player HiddenAmongTheCrowd posted to the game Reddit with their clip titled: “I just got the greatest accidental kill I’ve ever gotten.”

After wiping out an enemy with the Magneto Power gauntlets projectiles, they fired another off into the distance from the top of Redline Rig. A few seconds later, they were notified they had sniped an opponent, eliminating them from 556m away by accident.

“Poor guy just saw a meteorite out of nowhere,” one replied, and many flooded to praise the unbelievable shot.

“500+ meters wtf. Didn’t even know projectiles go that far,” a player replied, as another chimed in: “Yeah, the Magneto Powers are classified as a marksman rifle.”

Some tried to debunk the remarkable long-range snipe, “Was it not just someone who you knocked down previously? The hit marker does not show you hit someone,” one asked. However, the OP quickly cleared this up and stated: “This was in a Solo game, no knocks.”

Fortnite’s Wrecked theme for Chapter 5 Season 3 has divided the community ever since its Nitro-fueled vehicle took over the map. Driving around the Battle Royale island with fortified vehicles to wipe out enemies instantly became the meta.

Nitro Fists then followed to counter-act them, but when the Mageneto’s Power gauntlets joined, they quickly dominated and were hailed as “broken” due to their OP abilities.