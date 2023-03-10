Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass: All new skins & cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has arrived, which means there’s a brand new Battle Pass with plenty of original skins and cosmetics to unlock.

The most exciting part of any new Fortnite season is definitely the Battle Pass, which features a huge range of skins and cosmetics for players to unlock as they score Victory Royales, complete quests, and earn Battle Stars.

The contents of the Pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 are an extension of the futuristic MEGA theme, with plenty of original skins like Renzo The Destroyer and Mizuki to unlock alongside Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger.

Whether you’re deciding if the new Battle Pass is worth buying or you just want a sneak peek of what you can unlock next, here are all the skins you can get in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

All skins in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass

There are eight new skins included in the Battle Pass this season:

Renzo the Destroyer

Imani

Thunder

Mystica

Stray

Highwire

Mizuki

Eren Jaeger

Renzo the Destroyer will be available as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass, with the other skins being unlocked as you work your way through each page of rewards.

The exception to this rule is Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger, who is this season’s equivalent of a ‘Secret Skin’ and will be made available mid-way through the season.

You can see all of these skins in action in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 trailer below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How much is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks to purchase.

Article continues after ad

You can use V-Bucks you’ve saved from previous seasons or purchase more from the in-game shop. For reference, a pack of 1,000 V-Bucks (the lowest amount you can buy) will set you back $7.99.

Remember that if you’re currently subscribed to Fortnite Crew, you’ll get the Pass included so you don’t need to purchase it separately.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass expire?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass is scheduled to end on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

These end dates are always subject to change, but even if it does get moved it probably won’t be too far away from the one listed above.

That’s everything you need to know about the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins