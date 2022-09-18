Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map changes: New POIs, Herald’s Sanctum & more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived with a brand new element that is taking over the entire map and causing several changes to beloved POIs.

Map changes are nothing new for Fortnite fans and with the release of Chapter 3 Season 4, there are several new experience waiting for you on the island.

Apart from the introduction of new POIs, the arrival of Chrome on the island has caused several pre-existing locations to change their form.

Keep reading to find out all the changes made to the Battle Royale’s Island in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Epic Games Check out the brand new Herald’s Sanctum POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 new map

The most noticeable change on the map from the previous season is the southwestern region. While it was previously dominated by the purple Reality Tree biome, it has now changed to an orange color.

Additionally, mysterious Chrome has begun appearing on the eastern side of the Island around a brand new POI called Herald’s Sanctum. Even Condo Canyon has received a major overhaul and is now called Cloudy Condos instead.

Needless to say, all the map changes introduced with the new season will definitely tie in with the narrative that Fortnite has to offer. It is also expected that the map will keep undergoing changes as the Chrome slowly spreads across the Island, so make sure to check back soon as we move towards Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 new POIs

Here are all of the confirmed new POIs on the Island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Cloudy Condos (replaced Condo Canyon)

Herald’s Sanctum (Chrome POI near the abandoned Sanctuary)

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR also revealed that Lazy Lagoon is now called Lustrous Lagoon, Shuffled Shrine is now called Shimmering Shrine, and The Joneses is now called Fort Jonesy.

Although there are only two confirmed new POIs on the map at the time of launch, it is expected that further sub-patches will bring more changes to the map.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

It will be interesting to see how the loot structure takes shape in the current season, especially with various new POIs cropping up on the map.

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and guides.