Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map changes: new POIs, biome, Reality Tree, more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is here and fans of the game are eager to explore all the new POIs and areas that have come with Epic Games’ changes to the Island.

Fortnite fans have long been accustomed to the map’s biggest changes coming with the inception of new seasons, a trend continued into Season 3 of Chapter 3.

Dropping on June 5, Season 3 brought highly anticipated changes to the map in the form of new locations, POIs and even new items like Reality Seeds.

Here, we’re focusing on how the map will look in Season 3, with a number of obvious changes from the map that featured when we left Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 new map

Firstly, a quick glance at the new map shows many of the most obvious differences.

The southwest portion of the Island is now dominated by a colorful biome, while Command Cavern has had a mysterious new POI put in its place called the Rave Cave.

Naturally, the new map changes will tie in with Fortnite’s narrative going forwards, so keep your eyes peeled for subtle changes to the environment as we move forwards towards Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 new POIs

We also have a full list of confirmed new POIs in Season 3, most of which can be found and identified on the above map:

Reality Tree (a large bright tree in the middle of the new biome, located to the east of where Camp Cuddle used to be)

Rave Cave (an amusement park/festival venue that has taken over Command Cavern’s location)

Greasy Grove (mainly the same as last season, albeit now dominated by giant mushrooms)

Tilted Towers (being rebuilt after its destruction in Chapter 3 Season 2)

Statue (now painted by party animals)

With Season 3 only just getting underway, there’s sure to be much more to come and much more to discover for all players.