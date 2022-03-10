Is there a Fortnite live event for the Chapter 3 Season 1 finale?

The finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is fast approaching, but is there going to be a live event before the next season begins? Let’s find out…

Aside from its A-list crossovers with the likes of Spider-Man and Resident Evil, Fortnite is arguably most known for its epic live events that have players doing everything from fighting Galactus to watching an Ariana Grande concert.

So naturally, as Chapter 3: Season 1 comes to a close, players are starting to anticipate the next big live event they’ll get to experience. But will there even be a live event to end this season? And when will it happen if there is one?

Below, you’ll find out everything you need to know about the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, including whether or not there will be a live event before Season 2 arrives.

Is there a live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Right now, it looks like there’s not going to be a live event to mark the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1.

How do we know this? Well, the final patch of the current season has already gone live, and leakers have found no files that relate to a live event – something that has happened with previous seasons.

While there’s always a chance that Epic Games could release a surprise update to add the files needed for a live event, it doesn’t seem likely with only days to go until the current season ends.

This is unusual, as most seasons end with an event of some kind, even if it’s not truly ‘live’.

Why isn’t there a live event this season?

It’s hard to know why there’s no live event for Chapter 3: Season 1, but not every season has one, so it could just be that Epic Games are focusing their attention on making the next season as good as it can be.

Considering the amount of content we got with the debut of Chapter 3, including an entirely new map, a revamped weapon pool, and a huge Winterfest event, it would be a lot to ask for a massive live event too.

One theory is that there will be a special event at the start of Chapter 3: Season 2 instead, which happened with Chapter 2: Season 6, but it’s best not to get your hopes up until Epic Games confirm anything.