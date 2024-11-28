Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is missing helpful item from 2020

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has brought back classic POIs, weapons, and more, players have pointed out that it’s missing one particular helpful item.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has been a breath of fresh air for new and veteran players. It has brought back classic POIs, weapons, and fan-favorite characters back to the Battle Royale island but with a twist.

In addition, this chapter has also featured famous celebrities, such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and Juice WLRD, who will soon be featured in The Finale live event.

Article continues after ad

However, despite the overall positive reception, some players have pointed out that one key item introduced in the early days of Chapter 2 has been missing.

XP Coins are nowhere to be found in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix

As players pointed out in a Reddit thread, that key item is none other than XP Coins. Thanks to this mechanic, players could gain extra XP during matches back then. However, to achieve that, they’ll have to find these coins scattered throughout the map.

Article continues after ad

Similar to weapons and items, these have four different rarities starting from Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The higher the tier, the more XP you will obtain.

Article continues after ad

While some players found it fun to hunt for these coins in the comments, the mechanic didn’t return to the current chapter.

“Each time they came out I looked up videos so I could have the satisfaction of finding them all. Doing challenges was fun to me lol,” one user wrote.

“Remember the purple ones? They’d all split and you have to collect em all to get the full amount. Was kind of a fun mini challenge ngl,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

Other players are convinced that this item didn’t return because it’s not needed. Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is only one month long, and because of that, leveling the Battle Pass up is much faster than a regular chapter.

Not to mention, there have been a plethora of weekly challenges and quests that give a bunch of extra XP to ensure players unlock everything before Chapter 6 drops.

Article continues after ad

However, for players who don’t always have the luxury of being able to play and complete quests often, this would definitely be a helpful addition to bump their Battle Pass level.