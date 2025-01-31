Fortnite celebrates Valentine’s Day with adorable Easter Egg

Fortnite just kicked off Valentine’s Day celebrations early with a huge OG, Brick Life, and Ballistic update, but players spotted a charming new Easter Egg in Battle Royale mode that adds a heartwarming tone to the game.

Valentine’s Day is no exception to Fortnite’s love for seasonal updates as this year’s Brick Life Fortnite update introduced Valentine-themed missions and furniture.

Fortnite is renowned for its hidden Easter Eggs, which range from fun references to elaborate puzzles. Over the years, the game has included Ninja Turtles emotes, mysterious hatches, and even community memorials.

But its latest addition is something extra special – a love story, decades in the making. Fortnite’s January 31 update brought Valentine’s cheer beyond LEGO mode.

Fortnite’s Giant Turtle gets a love interest

The Giant Turtle, a notable map landmark, now has a pink companion. Players quickly realized this wasn’t just a random improvised addition – it was Henry the Turtle’s long-lost love interest.

Image via unrealhybrid on X

“We have banished the dark thorns that menaced The Great Turtle and located his lost love! A twofold happy ending!”, says Ryuji when you inquire about the Giant Turtle.

The discovery delighted Fortnite fans, with one player excitedly writing, “Aww they look cute together” while another joked, “An old af turtle in Fortnite is getting more action than me.”

The Great Turtle was a high-value drop zone in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, offering top-tier loot like an Elemental Chest and a Launch Pad. Its spawn location used to vary each match, which forced you to explore Whiffy Wharf, Flooded Frogs, and other POIs hoping you could find it.

Now, if you want to spot the happy couple of turtles, head to the southern beach front on the map. But with valuable loot at stake, you should also be ready for competition.

Epic Games continues to keep its tradition of holiday celebrations alive, and this Valentine’s Day, they leaned into romance in the most unexpected way.