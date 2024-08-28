How to find Captain Jones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

A story quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 tasks players with speaking to Captain Jones, so here’s how to find him.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 launched with a new batch of story missions to accompany the Marvel-themed Absolute Doom arc. Players who’ve completed the story quests for Part 1 – Are We Doomed? can now take on Part 2 – Heroes Assemble.

Given the title of the latest set of missions, it should come as no surprise that one quest tasks players with paying a visit to Captain Jones, the Jonesy NPC dressed up as Captain America.

Here is where Fortnite users can find the NPC on the map.

How to find Captain Jones in Fortnite

Fortnite players looking for the Jones NPC should have no problem finding him around the southwestern portion of the map. The character is located in the black-roofed building that sits directly northwest of the Nitrodrome.

Captain Jones walks just outside the building, either pacing or engaging in idle activities like lifting weights. Players need only walk up and interact with him.

Clicking on the speech bubble in his pop-up menu should allow users to “Talk to Captain Jones about next steps.”

It’s worth noting that even tracking this objective in the game’s ‘Quests’ tab will not result in it being marked on the map.

After speaking with Captain Jones, Fortnite users must finish the Part 2 quests to prepare for Part 3 of the story missions.

As of this writing, the third batch of quests for Absolute Doom will become available within one week.

The Absolute Doom event officially kicked off on August 16, when Doctor Doom blew up a fuel pipeline to expose Pandora’s Box in a mini-event. What else the Marvel supervillain has planned for Fortnite Island presently remains to be seen.