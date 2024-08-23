Fortnite players blast Captain America shield as game’s “most bugged” weapon

Fortnite players have called Captain America’s shield the “most bugged” weapon in the game because of the various issues surrounding it.

Epic Games added Captain America’s shield as a new weapon at the start of Chapter 5 Season 4. As both an offensive and defensive tool, the shield earned the label of overpowered shortly after its release.

Consequently, developers issued a patch that reduced its spawn chances, decreased first-hit damage output, and nerfed the stagger threshold. But something has remained off about the weapon, according to frustrated Fortnite users.

Days after the nerf went live, Reddit user and Fortnite player Ultraskee shared gameplay footage of their misfortune while wielding Captain America’s shield. The video shows them using it to block gunshots from a long distance.

However, the shield hasn’t been playing its part very well, given that the distant enemy’s bullets shredded through the Mythic like butter, killing the Redditor in a matter of seconds.

This player wasn’t alone in their frustrations. One person in the comments claimed this very thing happens to them “every single time I block with the shield.”

Someone else said they lost a match the same way, despite crouching down because they feared their feet being targeted.

Such inconsistency with the Captain America shield has some players dubbing it the “most bugged weapon” in Fortnite.

The weapon’s seemingly inconsistent hitbox may be the issue, especially since there’s precedent with the ballistic shield suffering from similar troubles in the past.

Another user in the comments added, “The shield hitbox is just straight up not working rn. Just lost a game to someone shooting me with a regular striker and this happened to me too.”

Since Epic developers regularly tweak Fortnite’s arsenal with balance updates, players hope a fix for the Marvel-themed Mythic will go live sometime soon.