Fortnite players discover OP bunker strategy using Captain America’s shield

Captain America’s shield is essential to a new Fortnite bunker strategy that players are calling way too overpowered.

Fortnite Chapter 5’s Absolute Doom season added several Marvel-themed items to the loot pool, including Captain America’s primary weapon.

In addition to blocking incoming damage, the shield also be thrown around to deal devastating blows to enemies. The weapon’s lock-on ability and nearly impossible-to-block attacks have the Fortnite community already calling for a nerf.

Helping their case is the discovery of a so-called “bunker strategy” that players on the wrong side of the shield have trouble escaping.

Instagram user Penitentefn_ shared footage of the strategy, which involves a shield bearer camping near a bunker. When an unsuspecting team enters to collect loot and upgrade their gear, the shield user stands outside the entrance and throws Cap’s weapon inside.

The shield will bounce around the bunker’s walls, locking onto nearby foes repeatedly until they all die or find a way to escape the attack.

Responses to the Instagram post show many players aren’t pleased that such a strategy is possible. Reads one comment, “This is why this game is trash.”

Another person wrote, “This is so f**ked.”

TikToker wrizzyfps uploaded a similar video on their account, highlighting Fortnite’s new shield-centric bunker strategy. The poster said they hope Epic will nerf the shield.

Others chimed in and claimed they successfully employed the same strategy against opponents: “We thrashed a team of four down there. This is real.”

Outside of the shield being OP, the core problem is that the bunker has no safe place to hide. It’s an open area with a few scattered boxes on which Captain America’s shield can easily ricochet.

Epic hasn’t addressed complaints about the shield as of yet, but many Fortnite fans agree that a nerf is a must.