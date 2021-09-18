Fortnite fan-made ‘Calling Cards’ reskin boring nameplates with classic CoD feature

A Fortnite idea of adding ‘Calling Cards’ to the battle royale has piqued players’ interest with the classic Call of Duty feature spicing up the blandest part of the game.

Epic Games let players customize basically every part of Fortnite from character skins to their parachutes and contrails. But there’s a glaring omission with the game’s name plates that are one of the last things not to get stylized.

In a game where customization and personality come just as important as the gameplay, there’s a missed opportunity that Epic could fill in with Fortnite calling cards.

Popular Fortnite YouTuber ‘ZRKGlitcher’ showed off their design for how these Calling Cards could translate, especially with the game’s long history of delivering memorable moments.

Calling Cards would be as simple as a graphic that takes over your typical name plate. But given that Fortnite and its players love their content that marks occasions, there’s plenty of opportunity to mix up the idea.

“I did this concept to allow for more personal customization and challenges to grind each season,” ZRKGlitcher said, later explaining: “Since Chapter 2, we’ve ONLY had news skins and gameplay changes but not [really anything new]…

“So I made these few Calling Cards to give Epic an idea of what they can do as a reward. It got boring to just unlock edit styles every season for all the time we spend playing.”

The Calling Cards would simply give a bit of flair to Fortnite players’ names, dressing them up in everything from Season-to-Season memorabilia to ones that commemorate in-game achievements.

“I think this is a cool idea! Fortnite lacks meaningful profile customization and it’s especially noticeable when [compared to] Halo and CoD,” another user said. “I’d wholeheartedly back a feature like this. Also, well done on the production, the cards are somewhat tilted and messy, exactly the style of the game!”

There’s plenty Epic Games can work with for Calling Cards, and sounds like it would be a very welcomed addition to Fortnite.