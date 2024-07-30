Fortnite bug wreaks havoc turning players into massive giants

A Fortnite bug that turns teammates into a huge giant on the map has stomped its way into Battle Royale matches this season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has had its fair share of bugs and glitches. The most game-breaking bug that players have experienced so far this season was the “broken” invincible car glitch and now another which turns players into giants has been discovered.

Numerous posts have disclosed the new glitch which has quickly surfaced across Fortnite social feeds on TikTok and other platforms.

Fortnite player igamingontiktok revealed the bug in their TikTok post. The player uses the Ship in a Bottle mythic and some teamwork to turn their teammate into an enormous giant.

igamingontiktok first used one player to pickup and carry a knocked teammate. Then, by spawning the ghost ship from the bottle while standing in front of them, the player instantly turned into a huge Tex Flamingo bird.

The Fortnite creator stated that you can then walk up to them and revive them as you normally would and they will fully revive as a giant player in your Battle Royale match.

“That’s the best glitch ever. Did he stay that big?” a player asked another creator, who had posted the glitch on Instagram. To which they replied: “Yes for me he stayed big, but in my mate’s POV he went back to normal size. The glitch worked for me, who used the ship.”

However, it might not last long as one player has claimed this makes you an easy target for enemies: “I saw this happen in the middle of the game. We could also shoot her it was so great.”

Epic’s weekly update has been released, but there has been no feedback from the community that the giant bug has been patched so far.