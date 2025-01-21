Fortnite bug revives Godzilla from the dead for an easy win

Godzilla has a chance of spawning during Fortnite Battle Royale matches, allowing one lucky player to take control. However, achieving a Victory Royale as the legendary kaiju during the event is nearly impossible, as players quickly team up to defeat him.

Despite the odds, Fortnite player PhysicalSouth5562 posted a clip on the FortniteBR subreddit, showcasing a rare win while playing as the King of Monsters. However, they admitted it was a complete accident, “I won a game because of a Godzilla bug that made me invincible.

“I died after being defeated when I was Godzilla but I didn’t really die and Godzilla continued walking into the storm and took practically no damage even in the last circles and I won,” the player explained.



“Damn, Godzilla really just tried to return to the ocean when he was done,” one player joked in the comments, while another added, “I mean, is it really a bug? He feeds on radiation so…”

Amidst the humor, one player raised concerns that the bug could turn into a new exploit, giving players an unfair edge with Godzilla potentially reigning as the king of Victory Royales. “Report the bug to Epic so they can fix it. Don’t need people exploiting it and then getting banned cause they did the exploit,” they warned.

How common is the Invincible Godzilla glitch?

Some players have reported experiencing similar bugs. One claimed, “Happened to me, I got stuck in the sky box, and my health never dropped (the timer thing didn’t tick down).” Although they didn’t specify if they went on to win their match, this was the most similar case.

Another player stated, “Happened to me twice, I respawned as Godzilla three times after dying before falling through the map, no Godzilla interface either.”

However, these reports are still isolated and not the exact same. Despite one player’s worry, “Great, now they’re gonna remove him from the game,” with the bug not appearing to be widespread or consistent, these are perceived to be just random glitches occurring during this season’s event.

Besides the bugs, the Godzilla x Kong event in Fortnite has been a roaring success since it released on January 17, but there is still some monstrous improvements that would make it even better.