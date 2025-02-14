Fortnite brought the Zapotron back but with a major issue

The Zapotron, Fortnite’s most overpowered weapon, returned in Fortnite OG on February 14. Players rushed to find it. They soon discovered a massive problem. The gun was completely useless. Charging it up did absolutely nothing.

The Zapotron is Fortnite’s most mythical sniper. It appeared for only 30 minutes in 2017. Epic Games removed it almost instantly. Only a few players ever got to use it. This made it one of Fortnite’s rarest weapons.

When Epic announced its return, fans lost their minds. Players expected chaos. Instead, they got disappointment.

Excited players finally got their hands on the Zapotron. They charged it up. They fired. Nothing happened; the gun just didn’t work. It looked cool but did absolutely no damage.

Fortnite’s Zapotron came back to OG but it did not zap

After the February 14 update, complaints of the Zapotron not dealing damage began to crop up.

PC players were the most affected. Console players reported it worked fine. Some pointed out this bug had existed in Fortnite’s Save the World mode for years. Others thought they were just bad at the game. “SO IT WASN’T JUST A SKILL ISSUE,” one player joked.

Despite the bug, the Zapotron still spawned in chests and supply drops. Players kept finding it. They just couldn’t use it.

Epic Games responded quickly. “Ur Zapo wasn’t zappin, we fixed that!” they posted. The gun now properly deals damage when fully charged. Players can finally melt their enemies – just as they dreamed.

After a six-year absence, the Zapotron underwent some changes, though. It now uses Heavy Ammo, its base damage was nerfed to 28, and its charge damage multiplier skyrocketed to x613. Plus, you can only catch it this weekend, so make the most of your time.

Fortnite OG continues to bring back fan-favorite content. Epic Games is listening to players and responding quickly with fixes to make the experience as enjoyable as possible.