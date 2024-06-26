Fortnite brings back popular skin after sudden disappearance

After its unexpected removal from the in-game shop, Epic Games confirmed the Raven Team Leader skin is returning to Fortnite.

Originally released as part of the Nevermore Hearts Pack during Chapter 4: Season OG, the Raven Team Leader skin returned to the Item Shop for a short period on June 24.

However, when players logged on to purchase this skin once word spread that it had returned, they were unable to. Many wondered whether or not it was intentional or some sort issue with the game.

Fortunately, the Fortnite team quickly explained that this was the result of a bug that caused the skin to be taken down prematurely.

However, Fortnite players can rest easy knowing that the Raven Team Leader will be coming back on June 27 according to leaks.

The Fortnite community is very excited to see it coming back, with one X user claiming they have “already mentally bought this.”

The Raven Team Leader cosmetic has been a popular option in the community thanks to her design, which is a combination of the Raven and Cuddle Team Leader skins.

This, combined with its release coming during one of the biggest seasons in Fortnite history, has made it a hot commodity among players. Now, the Fortnite player base doesn’t have to wait long to get their hands on this skin again.

Once it returns, fans can expect the skin to be around for at least 24 hours before a new batch of cosmetics is released.