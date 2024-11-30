Fortnite breaks all-time concurrent player record during Juice WRLD event

During the Chapter 5 finale event, Fortnite broke its concurrent player count record by bringing in more than 14 million users to see Juice WRLD’s sendoff.

Fortnite’s Remix: The Finale event has been the talk of the town for some time, given that Epic was promising concert performances featuring Juice WRLD, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice.

What’s more, fans were looking forward to hearing new tracks, with Snoop premiering “Another Part of Me” featuring Sting. The debut of Juice WRLD’s “Empty Out Your Pockets” served as yet another main attraction.

As many may have expected, the event brought in millions of players, enough to become a record-breaking Fortnite bonanza.

Fortnite hits new player record during Remix: The Finale event

The Chapter 5 Finale went live as planned on Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 PM EST. In less than half an hour, a record number of users had jumped in to see the eagerly-anticipated performances.

HYPEX reported a concurrent user count topping 12-plus million right before the fun began in earnest. And figures displayed on Fortnite.GG shows the numbers continued to climb, such that Fortnite hit a peak of over 14.3 million concurrent players.

Fortnite.GG

Fortnite fans were thrilled by the event, but especially expressed awe at how well it honored the legacy of Juice WRLD.

Notably, the premiere of the late rapper’s “Empty Out Your Pockets” has received plenty of praise, thanks to both the music and the animated visuals. The sendoff of the late musician really struck a chord with the Fortnite community, making it no surprise this is the moment that the game has broken such a huge record.

The new player count record will likely serve as a boon for Fortnite going into the next season, which begins on Sunday, December 1.

Chapter 6 will introduce overhauled movement mechanics, a reworked map, and a Japan-focused mythology theme.

Players can also expect the upcoming season to feature Godzilla, a Giant Turtle POI, and several new skins. One skin in particular will bring Baymax from Big Hero 6 to the world of Fortnite.