Fortnite Bownanza Quests: Where to find Flame, Shockwave, Stink & Explosive Bows

Fortnite Bownanza Week has arrived, meaning all of the old-school Primal Bows have been unvaulted and there’s a new set of Bownanza Quests to complete.

As Chapter 3: Season 1 of Fortnite enters into its final weeks, Epic Games are once again running a series of Wild Week celebrations to enjoy. The first one, which is live right now, is called Bownanza Week.

The main feature of this week is the return of the craftable Bow weapons from Chapter 2: Season 6, but players will also be able to take part in a series of Bownanza Quests to earn some extra XP.

Below, you’ll find out how to complete these quests, as well as details on how to get the Primal Flame Bow, the Primal Stink Bow, the Mechanical Explosive Bow, and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

How to complete all Fortnite Bownanza Week Quests

Here are all of the Bownanza Week Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Impulse wildlife using a Mechanical Shockwave Bow in different matches (2) – 8k XP

Hunt wildlife using a bow (3) – 8k XP

Hit IO Forces using a Primal Flame Bow (7) – 8k XP

Eliminate opponents using a Mechanical Explosive Bow (3) – 8k XP

Damage players using a Primal Stink Bow (250) – 8k XP

You’ll only get 8,000 XP for completing each of these challenges, which is a lot less than the 25,000 XP on offer for completing standard Weekly Quests, but most of them can be completed during regular play.

The Bownanza Week Quests are live now and will expire on March 1, 2022, at 8:59 AM ET, when the Bows will return to the vault, so make sure you complete them all before then!

Where to find Flame, Stink, Shockwave, and Explosive Bows in Fortnite

You can find Primal Flame Bows, Primal Stink Bows, Mechanical Shockwave Bows, and Mechanical Explosive Bows in Fortnite by searching Chests and keeping an eye on floor loot across the map.

Unlike Chapter 2: Season 6, where different Bow types had to be crafted in stages using items like Shockwave Grenades and Gas Cans, these Bows will all appear ready-made in Chapter 3: Season 1.

As we mentioned earlier, you’ll have until March 1, 2022, at 8:59 AM ET to find these Bows before they’re vaulted once again. Bows will not appear in Competitive Playlists.

Now you know how to find Bows and complete the Bownanza Week Quests, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

