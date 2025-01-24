Fortnite boosts Godzilla spawn rate but only if you’re fast

Blasting the Godzilla with a Rail Gun is the way to go.

Fortnite’s Godzilla collaboration had players itching to turn into the legendary monster, but not everyone got their chance.

Since January 17, 2025, Epic Games has unleashed Godzilla on the battle royale island, offering players the chance to become the monstrous king. Of course, they needed to find a portal first.

The Godzilla transformation begins when a mysterious portal randomly appears on the map. The first player to reach it becomes Godzilla, gaining abilities like a massive roar, a powerful stomp, and a deadly heat ray. Non-Godzilla players can target weak spots on the monster for bonus rewards.

At first, Epic set the spawn rate at 20%. But, after complaints flooded in, the company boosted it to 40%, doubling players’ chances of unleashing the beast. Still, many players complained they couldn’t find the portal after hours of gameplay.

You run into Godzilla in every BR match but he’ll be slightly stronger

In response to growing player frustration, Fortnite posted on social media, “MORE ZILLA 🚨,” announcing that Godzilla would spawn in every match through the weekend. The real kicker is Epic also buffed Godzilla’s health by a whopping 90%.

Player reactions reflected both excitement and frustration. “Who’s played as Godzilla yet? I haven’t had the chance, only killed him once so far,” one user posted, which just goes to show how elusive the beast had been before the weekend buff.

Others pushed for further adjustments, with one noting, “We need a little more pep in that step. Let us wreak havoc on the map.” It’s clear that while players loved the idea of battling or embodying Godzilla, they wanted the mechanic to feel more rewarding.

The 100% spawn rate ensures more opportunities for players to experience the transformation, but it also requires strategic decision-making. Do you focus on winning the match or hunting for the portal to take down opponents as Godzilla? The Godzilla-related quests, which end on January 31, only add to the urgency.

As a cherry on top, a Kong skin and related cosmetics hit the Item Shop, but only until January 24. So, if you haven’t copped them yet, time’s ticking.

