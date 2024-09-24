Fortnite Birthday medallion: how to get it and create balloons when you jump

Fortnite is celebrating its 7th birthday and you can get a special medallion to join the party. Here’s how you can get it on the island during Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fortnite’s much-awaited annual Birthday celebration is here and this time Epic’s Battle Royale turns 7. The game brings in a birthday-themed Battle Bus each year, with cake consumables and gifts for players to open during their gameplay on the island.

This time is no different than before − however, there’s an additional surprise that players can get while joining in the celebrations and that is the Birthday Medallion. This works similarly to any other medallion as it grants some special abilities to players who claim it.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Birthday Medallion

You can find the Birthday Medallion stashed in Presents around the island.

Epic Games/Dexerto Birthday Medallion inside a Present.

Simply collect a Birthday Present, throw it down in front of you, and open it to find a Medallion inside alongside the free loot you get. Although Presents can be found in loot chests and as floor loot around the island, your best bet is to find a guaranteed one near a Birthday Cake at one of the POIs.

Article continues after ad

Check out our Birthday Presents locations map and guide if you’re still lost on their spawn areas.

Article continues after ad

How does a Birthday Medallion work?

Unlike any other Medallions, Birthday Medallions do not mark your location on the map, meaning more than one player can have these items in their inventory slots.

Epic Games/Dexerto You gain up to three balloons over time using the medallion.

Furthermore, as soon as you collect this Medallion, you’re granted a special ability to gain a Balloon when jumping, up to three max at a time. This means when you jump, a Balloon will be attached to your back over time, thus allowing you to jump higher in the air.

Article continues after ad

However, watch out for enemies and make sure they don’t pop your Balloon when you’re up high, or else you’ll fall and inflict some fall damage upon yourself.

So there you have it − everything you need to know about the Birthday Medallion in Fortnite. If you’d like to join the Birthday celebrations, check out where to get a Flare Gun and all the Birthday quests and rewards.