Fortnite Birthday event 2024: Start date, quests, rewards

Fortnite’s birthday event usually offers various free rewards from quests, and here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

It’s that time of year again when Fortnite celebrates its birthday, this time turning seven since it was released in 2017. So many skins, game modes, and collabs have been added since then. Thanks to all these additions, it’s clear that the Battle Royale has come a long way.

Fortnite is known to host a limited-time birthday event every year, offering a bunch of quests and free rewards players can obtain on top of adding certain nostalgic items back to the map.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Fortnite’s birthday event in 2024 below, including its start date, quests, rewards, and more.

epic games Fortnite players can expect birthday presents to return to the Battle Royale during the event.

Epic Games has yet to share the birthday event’s start date. However, seeing that Fortnite’s Battle Royale release date was September 26, 2027, it’s likely that the event will be dropped sometime this week.

September 24, 2024, is a very likely date, given what we know of past birthday events. Additionally, Tuesdays are when updates and hotfixes go live, so chances are we’ll be seeing the event soon in-game.

Fortnite 2024 birthday event: Quests & rewards

The birthday event in Fortnite usually doesn’t stray too far from adding new rewards from quests. Last year, players could snag free back bling, pickaxe, and spray just by doing the birthday challenges.

As far as gameplay goes, it’s safe to assume that items like cake slices, balloons, and flare guns will be brought back to the mode. We may even see a birthday-based Medallion making a return, according to leaker iFireMonkey.

At the time of writing, these birthday quests have yet to go live, but below is a list of all of them according to leaks:

Quests

Wish the bus driver a Happy Birthday (0/7)

Throw Birthday Presents or open chests (0/7)

Travel distance while airborne with balloons from Birthday Medallions (0/777)

Eat slices of birthday cake (0/7)

Release or pop balloons (0/7)

Reveal players by setting off fireworks with the Flare Gun (0/7)

Emote in different matches (0/7)

Rewards

Birthday Bud Spray – obtained by completing one quest

Cake Clobberer Pickaxe – obtained by completing three quests

Sprinkly Space Cake Back Bling – obtained by completing five quests

That’s everything we know about Fortnite’s 2024 birthday event so far. While you’re here, check out what you can expect from Fortnitemares this year and how to get the Infinite Drift Pack while it’s still around.