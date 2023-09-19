Fortnite Birthday Bash challenges & rewards: Birthday cakes & more
Fortnite developers Epic Games have revealed the rewards and challenges added to the Battle Royale for its 6th ‘Birthday Bash’ event.
It has become something of a custom for Fortnite to add celebratory content when the game’s birthday rolls around.
While it doesn’t necessarily dominate streaming platforms like it once did, Fortnite has millions of fans around the world who will be incredibly keen to dive into its birthday content and get everything Epic is offering up.
Fortnite 6th Birthday Challenges
The Birthday Bash challenges are now live in-game, ready to be completed as soon as you can for the exclusive rewards.
Most of the challenges are quite straightforward, but others are directly related to the birthday theme, requiring players to consume birthday cakes that are spread around Fortnite’s map, collect Birthday presents, and much more.
These new challenges sound difficult at first, but are fairly simple and can be completed rather quickly. So players shouldn’t need too much help or guidance in ticking these off.
A full look at the birthday challenges is available below:
- Wish the bus driver a happy birthday (1)
- Dance with Characters in different matches (2)
- Collect Birthday Presents (3)
- Land during Fortnite’s 6th Birthday (4)
- Consume Birthday Cake (5)
- Use Balloons (6)
- Play matches (6)
- Down opponents (6)
Fortnite's 6th Birthday cosmetics pic.twitter.com/kZ4udztgHl
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 12, 2023
Additionally, there are three bonus Birthday goals that you can complete for exclusive in-game birthday-themed cosmetics. These challenges, along with their rewards, are:
- Complete 1 Birthday Quest – Birthday-themed Pickaxe
- Complete 3 Birthday Quests – Birthday-themed Spray
- Complete 5 Birthday Quests – Birthday-themed Backbling
All Fortnite 6th Birthday Cake locations
As previously mentioned, there is one in the center of every single major POI, so finding them is incredibly simple. Each of these cakes will grant you +10 HP and Shield whenever you consume one.
Having said that here are all the POIs where you can find a birthday cake:
- Breakwater Bay
- Brutal Bastion
- Creeky Compound
- Eclipsed Estates
- Frenzy Fields
- Kenjutsu Crossing
- Knotty Nets
- Mega City
- Relentless Retreat
- Rumble Ruins
- Sanguine Suites
- Shady Stilts
- Shattered Slabs
- Slappy Shores
- Steamy Springs
That’s it! Completing these challenges seems easy enough and shouldn’t take seasoned players more than a few games to complete.
