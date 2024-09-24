Fortnite Birthday Balloons: Where to find and pop them

If you’re gearing up to celebrate Fortnite’s 7th birthday, you might consider goofing off with balloons – or even using them to float around the map.

However, the Birthday update switches things up. The new balloons aren’t exactly the same as the ones you used to equip, though they still get the job done.

In this guide, we’ll break down where to find these balloons to pop and how to rack up some airborne mileage with them in Fortnite.

How to pop a Balloon

Dexerto/Fortnite Look for balloons decorating major POIs.

You can find Balloons in most named points of interest in Fortnite, but specifically in the areas where you can find Birthday Cake. Here are ten locations where you can spot balloons:

The Underworld

Grim Gate

Doomstadt

Castle Doom

Restored Reels

Reckless Railways

Grand Glacier

The Raft

Mount Olympus

Redline Rig

Balloons usually decorate stairs, fountains, walls, and other buildings inside these major points of interest. They’re bundled together in groups of three, yet each one counts towards the balloon-specific quest.

Once you find some balloons, you can hit them with your pickaxe or shoot them with a weapon to pop them. After popping 7, you will have completed one of the Birthday quests in Fortnite.

How to travel the distance while airborne with balloons

Dexerto/Fortnite The Birthday Medallion gives you balloons.

You can’t pick up the balloons that adorn the POIs. Instead, to complete this quest, you need to either find a blue Balloons bag or a legendary gift box inside chests or as floor loot.

Though they weren’t immediately available when the update was released, Fortnite unvaulted the tiny blue balloon bags from Season 6.

Gifts are legendary items that look tiny when you encounter them; however, they become massive once thrown. After throwing the gift box, break one of its walls and peek inside to find the Birthday Medallion, which gives you balloons to float all over the Fortnite map.

