The “best healing item” is back in Fortnite ready to dominate matches again

Fortnite players have celebrated the comeback of “the best healing item” as Chapter 5 Season 3 nears its end.

During Fortnite Chapter 5, Epic Games frequently vaulted and unvaulted various health and shield restoration options.

So far, players have depended on Medkits for complete health restoration and bandages for a quick fix. They could also break a Slurp barrel or drink a bottle of Flowberry Fizz to regain shields.

In Season 3, players could run over a Slurp Cactus to restore their health and shields. They could also drink Nuka Colas for gradual health and shield restoration.

However, nothing rivals the versatility of the Med Mist. On July 30, Epic Games opted to unvault the item in a surprise Fortnite hotfix.

Reliable leaker Hypex and reporter FortniteAssist announced the Med Mist is back in Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

Fortnite’s Med Mist lets players heal on the move by spraying mist on themselves or teammates. Unlike other items, players can use it in increments, saving charges for later. This makes it ideal for Fortnite’s fast-paced battles and team play.

The community’s reaction to the Med Mist addition to Fortnite was overwhelmingly positive. “The best healing item is back!” exclaimed one player replying to Hypex’s X post.

Another added, “Time to huff the health paint!” Enthusiastic comments like “LET’S GOO, I MISSED IT SM” and “W hotfix” flooded social media.

As Chapter 5 Season 3 winds down, its vehicle-heavy “stale” meta have drawn critiques from top players, such as Ninja. However, the reintroduction of the Med Mist might just be the refreshing twist players need.

The season ends in mid-August, and the Med Mist could shift strategies and revitalize gameplay as players prepare for the next chapter.