How to use Fortnite Season 8’s Battle Star system

Epic Games brought back Battle Stars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, giving players a way to pick and choose which Battle Pass items they want to claim. Here’s everything you need to know.

Battle Stars were first introduced way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 but were removed once we transitioned over to Chapter 2. While they were missed by many, Battle Stars made their long-awaited return in Chapter 2 Season 7, and could be here to stay.

They’re a great way of sifting through Fortnite cosmetics and content you’d normally want to unlock while skipping all the filler.

It’s simple to keep track of your rewards purchased with Battle Stars and it’s a great way to add to your Fortnite content collection.

The Fortnite Battle Pass is divided into different ‘pages’ with 10 different in-game items to claim per page. These items range from everything from emotes to weapon wraps and more.

Every item on a page has a different Battle Star value attached to them, and you can pick and choose which items you want to claim. This can let players essentially skip the things they wouldn’t normally want to invest time or money in.

While there are some items and skins you can’t outright acquire without buying at least a couple of items from that page first, it’s still an expedited way to get to your preferred rewards.

How to get Fortnite Battle Stars

You’ll quickly see that the best items cost a few Battle Stars to claim them, so you’ll want to hoard as many as you can.

Fortnite players can start earning Battle Stars by simply leveling up. Every level reached in the Battle Pass will give you five (5) Battle Stars. You can unlock a new page by buying a certain amount of items or reaching certain levels.

Even if you haven’t bought the Battle Pass, you can still earn specific rewards with Battle Stars you gained by leveling up.

The Battle Star system can get a little overwhelming at first, but you’ll get a feel for it and start taking agency of which Fortnite items you want to collect.