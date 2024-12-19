Fortnite Batman Ninja & Harley Quinn collab: Leaks & everything we know so far

New Fortnite leaks have revealed details about a new Batman and Harley Quinn collab, which will add two new skin bundles to the battle royale game.

On December 19, 2024, renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX confirmed that two Japanese-themed Batman skins will be released soon. Shinobi Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn will be making their debut in Chapter 6 Season 1, with their designs rumored to be based on Batman Ninja film.

This comes a day after Fortnite’s Winterfest 2024 skin lineup was leaked, which includes Santa Mariah Carey, Shaq, Snoop Dogg. There have even been Hatsune Miku Easter Eggs and a Cyberpunk 2077 collab. It’s certainly an exciting time for Fortnite fans, but things are about to get even better if you’re a Batman fan.

Article continues after ad

When is Batman & Harley Quinn collab in Fortnite?

Warner Bros

The new Batman and Harley Quinn collab will arrive in Fortnite on December 21, 2024, according to a leak from HYPEX. This places it during the Winterfest 2024 event, which goes live on December 20.

Article continues after ad

Both skins also are scheduled to be released before the Cyberpunk 2077 collab on December 23. Of course, Epic could make adjustments to the dates above, but we’ll update this section as and when new details are announced.

What’s included in the Fortnite x Harley Quinn Fortnite bundle?

While we have yet to see what the Shinobi Batman and Kaurta Harley Quinn skins will look like in Fortnite, it’s likely they are based on the character designs from Batman Ninja.

Article continues after ad

In the film, Batman ditches his iconic batsuit and instead equips some sleek samurai armor. The legendary crime fighter also wields a katana, which serves to really round off the look. Harley Quinn on the other hand wears shinobi-style clothes, wields a giant rattle drum, and has throwable gourd bombs.

HYPEX has revealed the following details about prices and featured cosmetics:

Shinobi Batman (1,600 V-Bucks) + Pickaxe & Backbling

Karuta Harley Quinn (1,500 V-Bucks) + Backbling

Ninja-Bat Vanish! Emote (400 V-Bucks)

Harlequin Otsuchi Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

If you wish to get both skins, then you can purchase the full bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks ($22). It’s important to note, that these details are all based on leaks so the above could change before release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While you wait for both bundles to release, you can also check out how to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024, as well as everything you need to know about all the leaked Winterfest skins.