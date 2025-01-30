Fortnite Ballistic update unvaults fan-favorite gun & buffs three other weapons

Epic Games is about to roll out an exciting update for Fortnite Ballistic, making waves with the return of an old favorite.

With this unvaulting comes a game-changing buff, including a larger magazine size and faster accuracy recovery. It’s safe to say the meta may never be the same.

Since its introduction, Fortnite Ballistic has carved its niche as a tactical, first-person shooter mode. The shift from traditional Fortnite gameplay, which leans heavily on building mechanics, brought both praise and criticism.

Many fans enjoy the strategic approach, reminiscent of tactical shooters like Counter-Strike, but the mode faced its fair share of hiccups. Bugs, glitches, and matchmaking errors marred its early days, leaving many frustrated.

Still, the mode found its footing, attracting over 200,000 players in ranked matches. But was it enough to justify the mode’s place in Fortnite’s vast universe?

Fortnite Ballistic unvaults the Drum Gun and buffs two Shotguns and a Rifle

Now, with an update coming on January 31, Fortnite Ballistic is about to undergo some serious tweaks. Here are the official patch notes.

The most significant change, however, is the Drum Gun’s addition and Reaper Sniper’s buff. Its magazine size has increased from 3 to 5, and its first-shot accuracy recovery is faster than ever before. The update promises a shift in the game’s pacing, making it even more strategic and dynamic.

Here are all of the changes coming in Fortnite Ballistic’s January 31 update:

New Drum Gun Added – Costs 3,500 Credits

– Costs 3,500 Credits You can no longer use Gadgets during buy phase

during buy phase Rift Device plant bonus: 500 > 200 Credits

plant bonus: 500 > 200 Credits Hyper SMG cost: 1500 > 1800 Credits

cost: 1500 > 1800 Credits Frenzy Shotgun cost: 1600 > 1500 Credits

cost: 1600 > 1500 Credits Reaper Sniper cost: 5000 > 4700 Credits

cost: 5000 > 4700 Credits Hammer Shotgun: Point-blank dmg up, mid-range dmg up, long-range dmg slightly down & headshot multi reduced from x3 to x2

Point-blank dmg up, mid-range dmg up, long-range dmg slightly down & headshot multi reduced from x3 to x2 Frenzy Shotgun: Point-blank dmg slightly up, mid-range dmg slightly up & long-range dmg slightly down

Point-blank dmg slightly up, mid-range dmg slightly up & long-range dmg slightly down Reaper Sniper: Faster first-shot accuracy recovery & mag size increased from 3 to 5

Player reactions are already rolling in. “The Drum Gun return is going to be epic! Wonder how the new Reaper Sniper will change the game,” said one player, while another simply said, “Reaper buff, interesting.”

With its growing player base and constant updates, Ballistic is shaping up to be a tactical mainstay in Fortnite’s future. Stay tuned – this could be the turning point that solidifies its place for good.