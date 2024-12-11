Fortnite Ballistic players discover unintended “nerf” when wearing certain skins

Due to the first-person perspective, Fortnite Ballistic players have noticed that certain skins block their ability to see.

Though Fortnite features first-person content thanks to user-created maps, the new Ballistic mode constitutes the game’s first official FPS offering.

The 5v5 tactical mode drops players into CSGO and Valorant-esque action. However, despite some server-related hiccups, the community is enjoying itself.

However, players wearing certain skins have already spotted one major issue that ruins the fun. And, for now, they can only hope Epic Games will rectify it as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Some skins in Fortnite Ballistic “nerf” a player’s line of sight

Fortnite-dedicated Twitter/X accounts BeeYourselves and iFireMonkey have pointed out that the Bakugo and Edward Scissorhands skins will block the user’s line of sight in the new FPS mode.

The “nerf” looks especially egregious when aiming down the sights on a weapon, as Edward’s hands and Bakugo’s gauntlets occupy a significant portion of the screen.

As seen in one of the images below, the gauntlets worn by Bakugo completely obstruct the screen’s bottom half in Fortnite Ballistic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That this is even an issue may come as a surprise to some, since an October 2024 hotfix blacklisted skins like Edward Scissorhands and Mecha Team Leader from first-person mode.

Why Epic didn’t similarly blacklist the likes of Edward and Bakugo in Fortnite Ballistic is a mystery, yet one fan has posited the developers “probably forgot to enable it for the mode or something.”

At the very least, the October update suggests a hotfix could quickly resolve the issue, though it means players may not get to wear all of their favorite skins in the new mode.

Article continues after ad

Ballistic arrived just days after Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, which introduced several new features like wall jumping and dodge-rolling mechanics. Epic has even more in store, given the future releases of Brick Life and the rumored extraction mode.