Fortnite Ballistic mode proves Epic doesn’t need to be Counter-Strike

Epic Games seem intent on making Fortnite the game to end all games, catering to every possible mood and playstyle. But with the launch of Ballistic, a 5v5 mode heavily inspired by Valorant and CS:GO, they’ve pushed things too far.

If, like me, you were one of the first passengers on the Fortnite hype train all the way back in 2017, then the game is virtually unrecognizable from the simple Battle Royale you were blown away by. Over the years, more and more systems, features, and crossover characters have been added with each Chapter, to the point that it’s now an entire multiverse packed into a single game.

Article continues after ad

They’ve not stuck to BR either. In the last couple of years, we’ve seen the launch of LEGO mode, a survival mode inspired by Minecraft, Festival, which brings the elements of Guitar Hero and Rock Band to the game, and even Rocket Racing.

Article continues after ad

The best of neither world

Epic Games

After making the definite Battle Royale experience in the eyes of many, it’s clear that Epic are now hellbent on competing with juggernauts from any other genre they can think of.

Article continues after ad

The latest attempt is Fortnite Ballistic, a 5v5 FPS mode that takes many cues from the likes of CS:GO and Valorant. Teams attack or defend a series of bomb sites scattered on the map, with the aim of wiping out the other team one by one or blowing up the objective. You start with a Pistol and can purchase additional weapons, gadgets, and shields between rounds during the buy phase.

But while the other unique modes are neat additions that offer a welcome break from trying to win a Victory Royale, Ballistic is Epic overextending themselves in an unnecessary way.

Article continues after ad

That’s not to say that Ballistic is bad. It’s a perfectly serviceable shooter that does capture some of the fun of other titles in this space. But it’s hard to shake the feeling that it’s just imitating better games that nailed this formula years ago, leaving the question: Who is this for?

Article continues after ad

Prefer the original

Epic Games

CS:GO, and now Counter-Strike 2, has some of the most accurate and satisfying gunplay we’ve seen in an FPS, which is one of many reasons the game has remained popular for over a decade. While Fortnite’s floatier shooting is great in a BR, forcing us into a first-person perspective on a smaller map exposes how far behind it is in terms of precision.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Valorant shakes things up with powerful abilities that can completely alter the flow of a match; whether it’s teleportation, blocking certain routes, or healing allies. It also caters to a much more hardcore audience, as shooting while moving is punished with huge recoil to encourage a more thoughtful approach.

All of this has helped Val stand out, but none of these systems are in Fortnite Ballistic. It also doesn’t add any new ideas of its own to the mix to give it an identity. The result is matches that feel like you’re watching a tribute band of your favorite artist; you still love the songs but you’d rather hear the original.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re someone who’s never tried Val or CS:GO and you’re looking for a more casual entry point, then Fortnite Ballistic might be exactly what you’re looking for. But when compared to the genre’s best, it still has a long way to go.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the mode is still in early access and more content is coming later down the line. But with better and more refined games already dominating the FPS space, Epic Games would be better off spending time and money on experiences that play to Fortnite’s strengths rather than trying to be everything at once.