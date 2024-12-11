Fortnite Ballistic held back from greatness by one huge problem at launch

Epic Games has just introduced Fortnite Ballistic as a new 5v5 FPS match mode. The new option adds yet another layer to Fortnite’s variety of gameplay, but a huge setback has created a major issue on launch day.

Despite going live to plenty of fanfare on December 11, the first-person mode has had a bumpy launch. Players have flooded social media, voicing frustration and upset at matchmaking errors that have plagued those trying to join a match.

The official Fortnite Status X account has spoken out about matchmaking issues and stated that they are “working to resolve matchmaking errors for Ballistic and will provide an update when this is resolved” in response.

Fortnite Ballistic players air frustrations on social media

While server errors and downtimes are a common problem for online FPS games, Fortnite Ballistic’s wait times are long – especially for a game that has multiple modes using similar matchmaking mechanics.

One player posted on their X account, “I know Fortnite is having matchmaking errors with the new Ballistic mode, but has anyone been able to get in yet? If so, how is it so far? I’ve been trying to play for almost 40 minutes. It just keeps telling me I failed to cook, lol,” illustrating how long these waits have been.

Others have echoed Hill’s sentiments, with another player adding in a post, “Lmao, I got into one game of Ballistic It said respawning, then I got a glimpse of somewhere on the map while it said game starting… then it kicked me out to the lobby and gave me matchmaking errors again.”

Giving a throwback to the extended downtime Fortnite faced in Chapter 5 Season 2, another concluded: “This #Fortnite Ballistic Matchmaking Being Down Is As Painful As The Day Long C5S2 Downtime.”

There could be a potential solution for the problem, as one Fortnite Ballistic champion suggested trying it out in Ranked. Even if this is where the sweats are hiding out, getting taken out by some sharp-shooting pro within seconds is still better than not being able to play at all.

The Fortnite Status account has provided an update that matchmaking issues “have now been resolved in Fortnite,” and while some have branded it a ‘W’ from the team, others are still facing issues. One account wrote, “In some games I can’t move, in another my teammate spawned in the completely wrong area, and in another I can’t shoot the enemy.”

For those who have managed to take the first-person mode for a spin, there’s plenty of love. A happy player cheered: “This game-mode is INCREDIBLY well done. It’s fast-paced, super fun, looks incredible and clean, and is overall exactly what I was hoping it would be.”

Here’s hoping that everyone who wants to put Fortnite Ballistic in their crosshairs can have a smooth experience before too long.