Fortnite Avatar skins drop sooner than you think

Fortnite kicked off 2025 with Godzilla stomping through. However, after the chaos of giant Kaiju, the Battle Royale isn’t slowing down and now it’s taking us to Avatar’s Pandora.

In case you were distracted by all the other recent collabs, it turns out Fortnite’s long-rumored crossover with James Cameron’s Avatar is finally a reality.

Fortnite fans have speculated for months about the possibility of an Avatar crossover. Leaker IFireMonkey was the first to drop some key images, confirming that Jake Sully and Neytiri are on their way. The skins, based on their appearances in “The Way of Water”, are joined by a handful of cosmetics, including gliders, pickaxes, and an emote.

The rumors had been circulating since late 2023 when XboxEra’s Shpeshal_Nick hinted at the possibility of Avatar characters joining Fortnite’s ever-growing roster. However, Epic Games confirmed just now they are dropping on January 14, and they’ll arrive tonight.

Jake and Neytiri from Avatar are dropping on Valentine’s Day

On January 14, Fortnite decided to get a little cheeky with us by releasing a cryptic post on social media. The tease had fans guessing, but the answer was simple: “JAKE + NEYTIRI OUTFITS DROP TONIGHT!”

While Epic has not officially confirmed what we’re getting in this bundle, speculation around skins, cosmetics, and LEGO availability has surged.

You can expect Jake Sully and Neytiri in their Na’vi glory, complete with two iconic Banshee gliders, pickaxes, and maybe a little extra flair with back bling (no promises there).

LEGO versions of the duo will likely be available as well, which means a brick-built Jake will be flying in soon. This bundle will likely cost about 3,000 V-Bucks.

Reactions have been positive, with one player joking they’ll be asking their Valentine to buy the skins instead of flowers.

Whether it’s the thrill of blue-skinned nostalgia or just another sign of Fortnite’s chaotic, mismatched universe, this collab is the latest reminder that anything can happen in Epic’s ever-expanding ecosystem.