Fortnite mobile hit with even more restrictions making it for adults only

Apple and Google Play now have to contend with even more restrictions to continue playing Fortnite on their devices.

Due to Epic’s legal disputes with Apple and Google, iOS and Google Play customers haven’t received a new Fortnite update since the game’s removal from these storefronts in August 2020.

Fortnite fans who still play via mobile devices have, thus, missed out on everything from its Marvel-centric season to the new Island that went live in December of last year.

And the latest news from Epic Games notes that additional limitations on the older build will soon take root.

Newer restrictions will make Fortnite mobile for adults only

Starting January 30, iOS, Mac, and Google Play users still operating the 13.40 version of Fortnite’s app will be in for a rude awakening.

From that date forward, V-Bucks will become useless and an age restriction of 18 and up will fall into place.

Epic Games conveyed as much through a Fortnite Status Twitter post. In a subsequent tweet, the Fortnite publisher blamed the upcoming changes on “Apple and Google’s restrictions.” The full statement reads as follows:

While further restrictions undoubtedly weigh heavily on those who may have no other way to play Fortnite, all hope may not be lost just yet.

On the eve of the new year, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney posted a tweet suggesting Fortnite could return to iOS in full force in 2023.

The cryptic nature of the post leaves a lot to the imagination, though, and anything could’ve changed between then and now. As such, it’s possible Fortnite’s status quo on Apple and Google devices will only get worse for the time being.