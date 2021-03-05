Fortnite Ant-Man skin leaked as another Marvel crossover is coming soon - Dexerto

It looks like the next Marvel crossover skin in Fortnite Season 5 will be Ant-Man, if the latest hunter portal is anything to go by.

Chapter 2 Season 4 of Epic Games’ wildly successful battle royale was basically a giant Marvel takeover, with the likes of Black Widow, Iron Man, Venom, and Storm getting their own skins in the game.

Advertisement

The map also got a superhero-themed renovation, with locations based on many of the franchise’s most beloved characters, including the ominous Doom’s Domain and a Black Panther monument.

Players were left a little confused, though, when Ant-Man didn’t get a skin. He had his own landmark called Ant Manor, after all, so it only seemed fitting that he’d appear in the game eventually.

Advertisement

While that didn’t happen in Season 4, it seems now is the time for the fan-favorite Marvel character, as new leaks suggest he’ll be making his long-awaited arrival on The Island before Season 5 is over.

Fortnite Ant-Man skin leaked

Throughout Season 5, various hunter portals have appeared across The Island to hint at new pop-culture crossovers, as Agent Jonesy brings in hunters from various franchises to help secure The Loop.

Advertisement

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals details about Season 5 finale event

The latest hunter portal has been shared by Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and VastBlast, and it’s pretty clear from both the photo and the sound effects that it’s hinting towards Marvel hero Ant-Man.

New portal decrypted, Ant-Man soon! pic.twitter.com/88tK943rri — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

This also lines up with the box of hunter ‘hints’ that was sent out to prominent Fortnite players like Ali-A, as one of the only remaining clues that hadn’t been ticked off yet was an Ant Farm.

Fortnite Ant-Man skin release date

We don’t know when players will be able to purchase the Ant-Man skin and any potential cosmetics as they haven’t been officially announced by Epic Games yet.

Advertisement

Read More: Leak suggests Epic Games planning major Season 6 tournament

However, we’d expect Ant-Man to arrive in the in-game Item Shop at some point over the next few days. Usually, when a skin leaks, that means it’s coming out fairly soon.

We’ll update this article as soon as a release date and price are announced.