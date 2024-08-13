Fortnite announces Reload mode Cash Cups for Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite has announced that competitive cash cups are coming to Reload mode with the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 4 and players are hyped.

Since its launch, Fortnite’s Reload mode has been quite popular. By topping 300k players, the mode broke the single-day concurrent player record of the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes of Season 3 combined.

The mode now has a consistent player base as the community relives their OG days on the Chapter 1 map. While it is considered a separate game mode and is enjoyable for casuals, competitive players are left to grind in the current Battle Royale map to compete in tournaments.

Finally, Fortnite has announced that Reload mode will have its own Cash Cup events in Chapter 5 Season 4, giving players who are playing Ranked Reload a chance to prove their skills. Last month, Epic held a Reload Test Cup to playtest the competition with 40 players in each lobby.

Epic Games Reload lets players drop back into action after getting eliminated.

After the successful test, Epic is now convinced that the community wants competitive tournaments to take place on their OG map, and the tournament schedule will be released at the launch of the new Marvel season.

While the announcement brings exciting times ahead for fans of the Reload mode, players have one major concern with cash cups and that is the imminent influx of cheaters.

One such player expressed concern about the cash cups and said: “Honestly I don’t understand why cash cups haven’t been canceled until the cheating problem is resolved. 90% of qualifying teams are cheating.”

A similar user chimed in: “Reload cash cups confirmed yes yes yes, please just improve Anti Cheat/Cheater situation.” Another one commented: “Can’t wait for cheaters to be on the top of the leaderboard.”

On the other side, the majority of them are excited about a new type of Fortnite tournament format that they believe will be launched in next year’s edition of the FNCS Global Championship, giving Reload players a fair shot at the Victory Royale.