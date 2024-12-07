Fortnite announces first-ever FPS mode and it’s just like Counter-Strike

Fortnite is taking a bold step into the competitive FPS scene with the announcement of Ballistic, a new 5v5 tactical shooter mode launching in early access on December 11.

The new Fortnite mode brings an official first-person mode to the game for the first time, which was only previously seen as an experimental feature in Creative via the First-Person Camera Mode device and briefly during some in-game events.

This sets it apart from its traditional third-person Battle Royale mechanics as Epic looks set to take on FPS giants with its tactical round-by-round game mode, which draws inspiration from Counter-Strike.

How does Fortnite Ballistic work?

Epic Games describes Ballistic as a tactical 5v5 mode where players are divided into attackers and defenders. Attackers aim to plant a “reality-tearing Rift Point Device” at one of two sites, while defenders work to prevent it.









There are no respawns during rounds, which end when the device detonates or a team is fully eliminated. After six rounds, sides switch, and the first team to win seven rounds claims victory.

Ballistic includes an economy system similar to Valve’s aforementioned shooter. Players start with a Ranger Pistol and 800 Credits, which can be earned through eliminations and planting the Rift Point Device. Credits are spent each round to buy classic weapons and gear from the Fortnite universe, improving your odds of success.

Surviving a round lets you keep your equipment and shields (excluding consumables), while teamwork is encouraged through the ability to share or loot items like weapons and grenades from teammates or fallen players.

Ballistic will launch with the Skyline 10 map, a basic set of weapons, and a limited selection of items. Following its release, Epic will make adjustments based on player feedback and roll out major updates, including new maps, weapons, and features.

Even though Epic has stated that Fortnite’s Ballistic mode will be released on December 11 in early access, it will feature both Ranked and Unranked options. This direction aligns with similar style FPS games like Counter-Strike and Valorant, which are known for their tactical gameplay and addictive ranking systems.

