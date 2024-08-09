Fortnite animator recreates Deadpool’s Bye Bye Bye dance in-game

A Fortnite animator recreated NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye dance from Deadpool and Wolverine using Unreal Engine, wowing fans with a cinematic tribute.

In a special move to celebrate the Deadpool and Wolverine movie premiere, Fortnite introduced exclusive in-game items, including Deadpool and Wolverine skins and the Peelverine Plush Back Bling.

The MCU team-up took the world by storm with its revival of NSYNC 2000’s bop, Bye Bye Bye during the opening credits. If you haven’t been able to escape this trend, just know Fortnite hasn’t either.

An animator used Unreal Engine to recreate the Bye Bye Bye dance scene from the movie in Fortnite and shared it on X.

The animator’s tribute captured the energetic choreography with impressive accuracy. The scene, rendered with vibrant details, brought the iconic dance routine to life.

This Deadpool animation quickly caught the attention of the Fortnite community. Player reactions were enthusiastic. The post quickly accumulated almost 300 comments and 70,000 likes in under a day.

Fans expressed their admiration for the animator’s skill and creativity. Many inquired if the animator was available for commissions and requested a version featuring the full choreography.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with Fortnite’s Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard even chiming in: “Wow!! Absolutely amazing. You are SO talented! This gives me all the feels.”

Despite the excitement, there was notable disappointment among some players. Many felt that the Deadpool dance emote should have been incorporated into Fortnite itself. “Saddens me that they couldn’t slap an emote in the shop for this after the movie dropped,” one fan wrote.

The absence of this emote is not the only frustration for Fortnite players. There has been growing discontent with Chapter 5 Season 3, which many are calling the worst season ever.

As Fortnite shifts from exclusive battle pass items to a more accessible item shop, the community remains divided.