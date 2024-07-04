Fortnite July 4 hotfix patch notes: All Sweat Summer event, Cars vaulted, more

Epic has deployed a hotfix for Fortnite’s July 4 update which features the All Sweat Summer event, vaulted cars, and many more changes.

The annual All Sweat Summer event will last from Thursday, July 4 through Thursday, July 18. During this two-week period, Fortnite players can expect several changes to the game’s Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

Patch notes for the July 4 hotfix outline the latest adjustments, chief among them being the removal of vehicles and related items – Boss Cars included. Notably, this particular move comes after weeks of player complaints about modded cars dominating matches.

The latest hotfix has also vaulted Nitro Fists, the powerful melee weapon that joined the fun early in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Patch notes for Fortnite’s July 4 hotfix

Epic Games

The release notes for Fortnite’s July 4 patch read as follows (via Fortnite Status):

During All Sweat Summer, Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build will be switching things up a bit! From July 4 to July 18:

Vehicles and vehicle items are disabled, including Boss Cars.

Nitro Fists are also disabled.

Characters are no longer Hireable, but hostile Characters and Bosses (and their Medallions) are still present.

This hotfix and Fortnite’s 2024 summer event have already gone live for all platforms.

On top of the above-listed changes, All Sweat Summer has additionally introduced a new series of in-game quests.

Completing them will net players access to rewards that include a Water Levels wrap, Summer Sail Shark glider, and Deck Ducky back bling, each one earned after completing 10, 15, and 20 quests, respectively.

The summer fun won’t end with the conclusion of All Sweat Summer, either. New Pirates of the Caribbean-themed content will go live on Friday, July 19, complete with a Captain Jack Sparrow skin, Black Pearl-centric point of interest, and more.