All Giant Turtle locations in Fortnite

Fortnite players must find the Giant Turtle for a new quest in Chapter 6, so here are all of its possible spawn locations on the map.

The Giant Turtle POI hit Fortnite at the start of Chapter 6 Season 1. Players could easily find the creature by exploring the forest area between Whiffy Warf and Lost Lake.

However, a new quest has moved the gentle giant elsewhere, allowing him to spawn in one of seven different locales at the start of every match.

Players who find the turtle and climb on top of him will instantly earn 80,000 XP, enough for a full level. Here’s a rundown on where exactly to find the Giant Turtle.

All Giant Turtle spawn locations for Fortnite Chapter 6 quest

“The Great Turtle” quest became available in Fortnite Chapter 6 on Wednesday, December 18. According to the quest’s details, players have six weeks to do the objective and earn their reward of 80,000 XP.

Epic Games

While the turtle isn’t marked on the in-game map, he can be fairly easily spotted when diving from the Battle Bus. Players should scan the map for a hulking turtle shell to figure out the creature’s location when dropping.

The following map has all seven of the turtle’s possible spawn locations marked:

Epic Games

How to complete The Great Turtle quest in Fortnite

To start “The Great Turtle” quest, users must reach the top of the creature and interact with an NPC named Ryuji.

Darkness and loneliness affect the turtle, which Ryuji must fix because it’s his duty to assist beings of the sea in need.

After the conversation ends, five red and Dark Magic Thorns will rise up from the Great Turtle’s back. Players can break each one with their pickaxe, then return to Ryuji for the rewards inside of a legendary chest.

For more on Fortnite Chapter 6, check out the Season 1 weekly challenges and quests.