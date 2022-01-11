Fortnite adds tornadoes and they’re already better than Battlefield 2042’s

Fortnite’s latest update throws players into blistering tornados and chilling storms, that are already putting Battlefield 2042 to shame.

Between web-swinging, dimensional rifts, and flipping the entire island upside down, Fortnite’s creativity refuses to slow down. Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite is still young, but it’s clear that Epic Games have plenty of tricks up their sleeves as a brilliant update beats Battlefield 2042 at its own game.

Tornados and storms are here, and you can dive into them immediately.

Fortnite update adds tornados and storms

The official Fortnite Twitter account unveiled the latest update, in the form of new weather mechanics. “If you see a tornado start to form, that’s no signal to flee,” Epic Games state in their fresh update.

Players won’t be harmed by tornados through fall damage, and instead can use them as effective methods of transport. “Dark storms” will bring lightning into the game, offering the chance for players to gain a temporary speed boost if stricken by a rogue bolt.

Today's Island forecast: extreme weather including tornadoes and lightning storms! Read all about some new weather arriving on the Island.https://t.co/hl7C7gKV0g pic.twitter.com/wqiGcSZM3X — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 11, 2022

However, your chances of getting stricken again will be reduced significantly: “Lightning doesn’t strike twice back-to-back — once you’ve been struck, lightning won’t strike you again right after.”

The introduction of these weather elements puts Battlefield 2042 to shame, as EA DICE pushed the promising mechanic to the forefront of 2042’s marketing. Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 didn’t get off to the best start and continues to embark on a downward spiral.

Battlefield 2042 promised players incredible feats of weather carnage ahead of its release, but its troubled launch has meant that players may end up enjoying them in Fortnite instead.

If you’re looking to get a glimpse of some truly chaotic action, it seems that Fortnite has you covered till the removal of storms on January 17, 2022.