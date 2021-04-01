 Fortnite adds “Stonks” Diamond Hanz skin in honor of WallStreetBets for April Fool’s - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite adds “Stonks” Diamond Hanz skin in honor of WallStreetBets for April Fool’s

Published: 1/Apr/2021 14:46 Updated: 1/Apr/2021 14:55

by Calum Patterson
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite’s April Fool’s day store now features a brand-new skin: Diamond Hanz – a reference to the mania around WallStreetBets, Stonks, and tendies. It’s part of the To the Moon set.

Released on April 1, this is no April Fool’s joke, it’s a real skin you can now buy in the store.

The character skin is based on the very popular ‘stonks’ meme, and is part of the “To the Moon” set. All of this comes from the popular subreddit, WallStreetBets.

‘To the moon’, ‘diamond hands’ and ‘stonks’ are part of the lingo used by the investors who have been driving up the price of Gamestop stock, and now have over 9.5 million members.

Advertisement

Stonks skin in FortniteIt’s no joke – the Stonks skin is now in Fortnite.

To The Moon set in Fortnite

Included in the bundle is Mr Diamond Hanz himself, along with a backbling called ‘Gains’, which is simply an arrow indicating the share prices rocketing.

This might be an April Fool’s gag, but it’s a real skin available in the game, for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Epic Games
The To The Moon set is 1,200 V-Bucks – Buy and hodl!

In addition to the skin set, the Egg Launcher is also back in Fortnite on April 1, and a new foraged item: Hop Drops, which are actually easter eggs with some boosts.

The WallStreetBets crowd will surely love seeing their memes immortalized in Fortnite, and it’s another indication of how big a fuss they managed to create with their ‘short squeeze’.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement