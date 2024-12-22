Fortnite adds another Harley Quinn skin but it’s still not the right one

Epic added a new skin for DC icon Harley Quinn to Fortnite Chapter 6, but it’s not the outfit for Batman’s enemy that players want.

Added to the battle royale’s in-game store on December 22, the Karuta Harley Quinn skin is available for 1,500 V-Bucks individually or as part of the Feudal Gotham Bundle, which includes an additional Ninja Knight Batman skin, Harlequin Otsuchi pickaxe, and Ninja Bat Vanish emote.

While not identical, Quinn’s Karuta skin is similar in design to existing Lil Monster XOXO and Always Fantabulous uniforms, all of which are loosely based on Margot Robbie’s live-action version of the character as she appeared in the Suicide Squad films.

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm in the ’90s for Batman: The Animated Series, Quinn’s original costume, a red and black jester suit, isn’t available in Fortnite.

Epic has never indicated that it has plans to add the character’s OG costume, but players have nonetheless dubbed this latest addition as “silly,” considering the breadth of DC’s source material.

Vintage matters

“I want the jester suit so bad,” the top comment on a Reddit thread highlighting the lack of a classic Harley Quinn skin, with countless others echoing the same sentiment. “It’s criminal that this skin is not in yet,” came another.

The central topic of conversation may have been Harley Quinn, but discourse inevitably crossed into other classic DC skins, or lack thereof.

“I want OG Batman skins. There are so many good skins that they haven’t done anything with,” one user said, specifically registering their desire to see ’60s-era Batman and Robin skins popularized by Adam West and Burt Ward respectively.

Why the gap in representation? Who’s to say? This could simply be a case of Epic preferring to add skins likely to have more mass appeal.

Unlike retro-inspired skins for Marvel’s Blade and various X-Men members, Quinn hasn’t worn her original costume in any official media for decades. Whatever the reason, fans will have to continue playing the waiting game.

