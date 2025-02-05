Fortnite accidentally leaks every Chapter 6 Season 2 update release date

Despite Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2‘s arrival still being a few weeks away, Epic Games has revealed the full release schedule for every update coming next season.

The developers have long kept a public Trello board open in which they share upcoming fixes and updates in the works for all Fortnite modes.

This has been no different in 2025, but it has come a lot earlier than expected in terms of upcoming content for the new season and its alleged “Heist” theme that leaked a few days prior.

According to Epic’s Trello board, here’s a list of all the upcoming updates, and what we expect these to be for when they arrive.

Update Release Date Chapter 6 Season 2 February 21, 2025 v34.10 March 11, 2025 v34.20 (Fortnite OG Season 3) March 25, 2025 v34.20 April 8, 2025 v34.30 April 22, 2025 v35.00 (Chapter 6 Season 3) May 2, 2025

It is worth noting that these are just scheduled dates, and as with many previous updates across seasons these could potentially change during the course of next season, especially as the new season hasn’t even launched yet.

Epic stated on a Trello card in regards to this, “These dates are subject to change but reflect our current plans. We may make additional updates to address stability by targeting specific changes for one or more platforms. Where possible we will announce any changes or additions on Twitter/X.”

As Fortnite starts the countdown to the launch of Chapter 6 Season 2, the devs have already started teasing the upcoming season by reintroducing the classic character Goldie as an NPC five years later.

First introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2, Goldie’s return adds weight to the leaked “Heist” theme, which is expected to take over from the ancient Japanese Samurai theme next season.