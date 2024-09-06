Fortnite accidentally gives away free emote with support-a-creator code

Fortnite players just scored a free emote thanks to an unexpected mistake from Epic Games with a Support-A-Creator code.

Fortnite is a free game, sure, but only if you’re okay with sticking to a couple of default skins and the classic Dance Moves emote. The real fun comes with buying those sweet Battle Pass skins – like Doctor Doom and other Marvel characters in this season.

Occasionally, Epic gets into a generous mood, tossing out freebies during Christmas or Pride Month. September is not exactly gift-giving season, but that didn’t stop the company from dishing out a free emote.

Epic Games made a mistake with the Support-A-Creator codes, but instead of snatching it back, they decided to make the Giddy Syrup emote free for everyone in the Item Shop.

Epic Games

From July 27 to August 12, anyone who used a Support-A-Creator code in the shop was accidentally granted the emote. Instead of taking it back, Epic decided, “Eh, let’s just give it to everyone.”

The emote features a pancake spreading syrup on itself. While it’s nothing to write home about, the Fortnite community on Reddit agrees it’s a nice gesture from Epic Games.

One user said, “We complain about Epic a lot but considering what other game companies try to pull, they have a surprising amount of integrity.”

Another chimed in, “Couldn’t agree more! It’s nothing fancy by any means, but with how outrageously greedy big gaming companies are nowadays, it’s nice to see stuff like this.”

Epic even placed the emote in a slider on the home screen, so no one could miss it. “I’m sure people would have complained that they didn’t know there was a free emote otherwise,” one player commented.

Even with all its big changes, Fortnite still knows how to keep its players smiling. In Chapter 5 Season 4, players are having a blast getting trolled by the Gwenpool NPC.