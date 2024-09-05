Fortnite Absolute Doom Super Styles are accidentally scandalous

Fortnite’s Super Styles for Chapter 5 Season 4 have been released, and players are both concerned and amused by how some of the designs don’t look like they’re made for a kid’s game.

The Absolute Doom event is a Marvel-themed season, and the recent 31.10 update brought along the Super Styles for its Battle Pass.

Despite complaints about the season’s best skin missing out on a Super Style, and plenty of players not loving the looks of these designs, another set of fans noticed something off about a few of the cosmetics.

While the original post on X pointed out how the War Machine skin looked like his thighs were on display due to the white parts looking like human skin, a quoted reply pointed out that Gwenpool’s Super Style looked even more hilarious.

Instead of just having naked thighs, Gwenpool looked like she had no pants or underwear on until you rubbed your eyes and realized those were just white shorts. “I am NOT using these styles bro put some pants on,” the user said.

The replies to the post showed even more examples of the Super Styles looking accidentally scandalous. One photo was of Emma Frost’s skin making it seem like her chest was overly revealing, and another was of a different Gwenpool design where it looked like her body was barely covered.

They weren’t the only fans who took notice of these awkward-looking Super Styles, as more posts just like this popped up online. “I JUST DROPPED MY PHONE,” one response to this post claimed.

The original poster then had to leave a reply reminding fans that “it’s her shorts NOT skin stop being down bad” alongside two crying emojis.

After all the uproar and jokes about these amusing skin designs, Epic Games may take this into account for the next round of Super Styles to not make the same mistake again.

Meanwhile, Fortnite fans love Gwenpool just for insulting players, despite her being victim to two improper-looking skins.

