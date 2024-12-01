Fortnite Chapter 6 leaks reveal 5v5 FPS mode coming soon

Based on datamined information, Fortnite’s previously leaked 5v5 mode may introduce a different way to play the game.

Reputable leaker HYPEX claimed in an early November 2024 post that Chapter 6 would throw a new 5v5 mode in the mix to shake up team play.

Other than the codename “Feral,” little in the way of concrete details could be gleaned from the scant information. And despite Fortnite Chapter 6 officially going live on December 1, Epic Games has yet to so much as tease the long-rumored mode.

A datamine leak has supposedly provided a bit more insight, though, suggesting 5v5 matches will allow players to enjoy the game from a completely different perspective.

Alleged 5v5 mode could soon add FPS gameplay to Fortnite

At present, Fortnite users can only experience first-person action through UEFN and Creative Maps.

That may change sometime in the near future, with leaker ShiinaBR claiming the following on Twitter/X, “the upcoming 5v5 mode appears to be a First-Person mode.”

Apparently, the Chapter 6 update launched with previously unseen data confirming the new mode will include “weapons and a first-person view.”

Epic Games/solomicky Fortnite First Person Mode FFA

The type of weapons Fortnite players should anticipate and the nature of the 5v5 mode itself remains a mystery. It’s also unknown at what point during Chapter 6 that Epic developers plan on releasing the mode, either.

Fortnite’s newest chapter has already introduced a wide variety of changes that considerably shake up the moment-to-moment action.

Parkour-centric movement abilities count as one such addition, so features like wall running could transform how players approach combat encounters.

What’s more, hitscan weapons have finally returned after sitting on the sidelines throughout much of Fortnite Chapter 5. This gun mechanic replaces the bullet drop approach, which required players to consider gravity, distance, and other external factors while aiming and firing shots at opponents.