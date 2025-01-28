Fortnite 33.30 early patch notes: OG Season 2, new skins, leaked collabs & more

Fortnite’s upcoming 33.30 update is set to bring the OG Season 2 experience as well as other exciting additions.

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1, has been absolutely wild so far. Not only did the game introduce a whole new festival season featuring Hatsune Miku, but Godzilla and Kong also appeared on the Battle Royale island.

It doesn’t just stop there, though. As Epic is known to add content throughout the season, players can expect more additions as time passes.

The next patch will be the 33.30 update, and we’ve compiled everything we know so far about it below.

Fortnite’s 33.30 update is set to drop on January 31, 2025, at 12:30 AM PT / 3:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM GMT.

As usual, players can expect matchmaking to end shortly for maintenance before the update goes live and the servers are back online. This typically lasts a few hours, though it could be longer on rare occasions.

OG Chapter 1 Season 2

epic games Official teaser for OG Season 2.

The main highlight of this update will be the addition of OG Season 2. As seen in the game’s official teaser, classic fan-favorite POI Tilted Towers is set to return, which means you can experience the thrill of running through buildings to get loot while chaos ensues all over again.

Aside from Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts and Junk Junction have also been mentioned, adding to the classic experience. During this time, the current pass will also be replaced with OG Season 2.

OG Season 2 Battle Pass

epic games A comparison between the classic and remixed Black Knight skin.

The OG Season 2 Pass will also be added in this update, bringing some familiar faces back to the game. Black Knight, Sparkle Specialist, and Cuddle Team Leader are set to return as cosmetics – but there’s a catch.

Like Chapter 2 Remix and the current OG season, these characters will be given new skins with a twist. As showcased in the teaser, they will retain their original look but with some tweaks.

Possible Demon Slayer collab

For so long, the Demon Slayer collab has been speculated to drop in the current season, given that it fits with the hunter, yokai, and Japanese-inspired theme.

However, they’re nowhere to be seen yet as of now, to the point that some players have slammed the Kaiju No. 8 collaboration as they expected Demon Slayer would get added first.

As we get closer to the end of the season, leaks have suggested that there’s a possibility the Shonen anime collab could be added to this update.

New cosmetics

There’ll be a free Aces Wild Card skin up for grabs for players after this update, though they’ll need to meet specific requirements first. Then there’s the February Crew Pack featuring Haruka of the Masks skin.

Other than those, leaks have also mentioned these might be added as well:

Cars collab

XXXTentacion emote

Good Luck, Babe! Chappel Roan emote

Do keep in mind, however, that since these are from leaks, it’s best to take the information with a grain of salt until there’s more official information.

With that in mind, we'll be sure to keep you updated once more details emerge.